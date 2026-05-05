Pacific Energy signs battery deal with Territory Generation

Australian energy provider Pacific Energy has been contracted to deliver the next stage of electricity generator Territory Generation’s BESS program. The project will see utility‑scale battery systems deployed across the Alice Springs and Darwin–Katherine power systems, according to a press release.

Pacific Energy will design, manufacture, supply, install and integrate battery energy storage systems capable of delivering 33.5MW of power and 81MWh of energy across Territory Generation’s power stations in Alice Springs and Katherine.

Pacific Energy will also provide a 10‑year service support agreement, backed by its locally based team. The company set up its Darwin operations in 2022.

“This award signals an exciting new chapter for Pacific Energy in the Northern Territory, and for our long-term partnership with Territory Generation,” said Pacific Energy Chief Executive Officer Mike Hall. “The BESS Program is one of the most technically significant BESS projects we have undertaken, and it represents a real vote of confidence in our capability to deliver resilient, grid-stabilising solutions at scale.”

The BESS projects will be delivered with key technology partners, including ABB for inverter systems and Narada for battery supply. The projects are planned to come online progressively from 2028, subject to project timelines, the press release said.