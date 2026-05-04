M2i, Volato and Regenerate advance battery recycling tech

M2i Global, a company specializing in the development and execution of a supply chain for critical minerals, along with Volato Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Regenerate Technology Global, a provider of advanced technologies and services for the battery-based energy supply chain, to advance battery recycling technologies to the US.

The partnership between M2i Global and Regenerate is aimed at transforming battery technology and the recycling of battery metals. The two companies are looking at locations to construct battery recycling facilities in the US, according to a media release.

Regenerate uses patented hydrometallurgical processes to extract and refine valuable materials from used batteries. Unlike traditional recycling methods that rely on energy-intensive smelting, its chemistry-driven approach reduces emissions, minimizes waste, and produces high-performance battery materials, the media release said.

Regenerate operates through a network of facilities and partnerships across Europe with scalable and globally deployable technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with M2i. Together, we are setting new standards for recycling and designs for next-generation mobile and storage batteries, while prioritizing ethical sourcing and renewable energy sustainability,” David Batstone, CEO and Co-founder of Regenerate Technology Global, said. “Our cooperation means a stronger U.S. energy infrastructure bolstered by technological innovation.”