Hanwha, Magnet Defense formalize MUSV strategic partnership

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) and Miami-based autonomous maritime company Magnet Defense have announced a strategic partnership to produce medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSVs) for the US Department of War. The partnership includes several potential projects such as producing 38-meter MUSVs, Hanwha said in a press release.

Magnet Defense’s flagship MUSV, the M48, which has a range of 17,000 nautical miles, has already been sea-tested after sailing round-trip from Miami to American Samoa in 2024 and multiple open water missions earlier this year. Its 32,000-nautical-mile voyage included passage through the Panama Canal and through Sea State 9 conditions to prove its stability and reliability in hazardous conditions.

“Hanwha remains committed to fielding the most capable and lethal MUSVs to support American warfighters and other allies in times of conflict,” said HDUSA CEO Michael Coulter. “By partnering with Magnet Defense, Hanwha can utilize its manufacturing capacity and advanced robotics and pair these capabilities with Magnet Defense’s proven autonomy and technology.”

“Hanwha’s advanced missile systems, coupled with Magnet Defense’s designed-and-built MUSVs, make for a powerful combination,” said Magnet Defense CEO Marc Bell. “Our ability to project force globally by working together in quick response to America’s Armed Forces needs is critical in today’s ever-changing environment.”

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies will work to jointly build a 38-meter MUSV, configure vessel capabilities, develop state-of-the-art AI-driven robotic shipyards, and collaborate on advanced AI software for improving autonomy, the press release said.