Accenture, Vodafone Procure & Connect, SAP advance humanoid robotics

Accenture together with Vodafone Procure & Connect and SAP is piloting the use of humanoid robotics in warehouse environments, demonstrating how physical AI can enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and enable new approaches to workforce and business model design, according to a media release.

The initiative reflects Accenture’s focus on applying advanced robotics and physical AI in real-world industrial environments, helping organizations move from experimentation to practical deployment at scale. It also explores how humanoid robots could support the evolution of future workforce models and create new revenue opportunities across industries.

During the pilot, the humanoid robot identified operational inefficiencies, safety risks and optimization opportunities across warehouse processes. SAP led the integration of the robots into the warehouse management system, while Accenture designed and deployed the robot intelligence and operational framework, drawing on its expertise in physical AI, advanced robotics and digital twin environments, the media release said.

“Trained in digital twins and powered by physical AI, humanoid robots can reduce worker injuries and other warehouse safety incidents and lower overtime costs and the dependency on temporary labor,” Christian Souche, Advanced Robotics lead, Accenture, said. “Equally important, Vodafone Procure & Connect will gather valuable data and insights on robot deployment and performance as a basis for a future humanoid workforce solutions business.”

“At Vodafone Procure & Connect, we’re leveraging Joule, SAP’s AI execution fabric and interface for embodied AI, connecting robots to end-to-end processes and business logic and enabling them to know why, when and how to act,” Dr. Lukasz Ostrowski, head of Embodied AI & Robotics, SAP, said. “By grounding actions in trusted SAP data, we can automate health and safety incident reporting and real time inventory validation to protect workers and strengthen compliance through consistent auditable workflows.”