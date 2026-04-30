NEC to supply defense equipment for three Australian frigates

Japan’s NEC Corporation has signed a contract with Australia to supply nine types of defense equipment that will be installed on all three ships in the initial phase of the Royal Australian Navy’s SEA3000 frigate procurement program, which involves the procurement of a total of 11 ships.

Under this contract, NEC will provide equipment, including underwater-related equipment, such as surface ship sonars, which are essential for enhancing the operational capabilities and reliability of naval vessels, as well as communications and navigation-related equipment, such as the UNICORN integrated communications antenna, NEC said.

NEC has previously supplied various sonar systems, information and communication systems, and navigation systems to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Building on this track record, NEC will provide equipment for frigates that Australia is procuring from Japan.