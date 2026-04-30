Kontron secures cybersecurity contract

The contract is described as a significant milestone in Kontron's development into a provider of digital security solutions. The majority of the technologies and services deployed under the contract will be delivered in partnership with Darktrace, combining artificial intelligence with local integration expertise.

The contract strengthens Kontron’s position in the structurally growing cybersecurity market and reinforces its role as a key technology partner supporting complex digital transformation projects for the public and private sectors. As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, demand for resilient, adaptive protection of critical infrastructure continues to rise across both public and private sectors.

Darktrace brings its Self-Learning AI technology to the partnership, designed to understand and adapt to the unique operational patterns of each digital environment. By continuously learning what constitutes “normal” behaviour within an organisation, Darktrace’s AI autonomously detects, responds to, and neutralises emerging threats in real time - often before they can escalate into incidents.

The partnership also deepens the strategic relationship between the two companies, positioning them to address growing cybersecurity needs across Central and Eastern Europe. In recognition of its expertise and commitment, Kontron is set to become a significant Darktrace’s Partner

The contract contributes to Kontron’s continued expansion of recurring revenue streams in cybersecurity services and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy in software and high-value IoT solutions.