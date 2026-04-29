MELSS, Valtech form JV to boost semiconductor supply chain

MEL Systems and Services (MELSS), an Indian engineering and technology solutions company, has formed a joint venture (JV) with US-based Valtech Corporation to boost the supply chain for the semiconductor and solar power sector.

By combining MELSS’s manufacturing expertise with Valtech’s global strengths, the JV is positioned to deliver high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of next-generation electronics, MELSS said in a LinkedIn post.

“As the demand for semiconductors continues to accelerate globally, initiatives like this reinforce our commitment to enabling future-ready manufacturing and supporting the industry with critical, high-quality inputs,” MELSS said.

“The joint venture reflects Valtech’s continued commitment to strengthening its global footprint while supporting the rapid expansion of India’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem,” Valtech said in a post on LinkedIn. “By integrating MELSS’s established manufacturing capabilities with Valtech’s technical expertise and innovation-driven approach, the collaboration is positioned to deliver high-performance materials that meet the stringent demands of next-generation technologies.”

Chennai-based MELSS was earlier part of the Murugappa Group, and became an independent company in 1995, according to a report by Hindu Businessline. Besides global sourcing of capital goods and equipment needed for the semicon sector, MELSS is involved in factory automation, automatic test equipment and designing and building simulators for railways and maintenance simulators for the defence industry.