Everged partners with Georgia Green Energy to advance EV charging

Everged, a North American energy technology company, and Georgia Green Energy, an electrical contractor and EV infrastructure developer based in Georgia, have announced a strategic partnership to deploy hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state.

This partnership brings together Everged’s integrated hardware and software platform with Georgia Green Energy’s expertise in site development, deployment, and long-term infrastructure operations to deliver a streamlined, end-to-end solution, according to a press release.

Through this collaboration, Everged and Georgia Green Energy will introduce flexible, scalable business models designed to remove traditional barriers to EV charging adoption and accelerate deployment while ensuring long-term system performance and profitability.

By aligning financial incentives with operational accountability, the partnership addresses a common challenge in the EV charging industry: inconsistent charger performance due to fragmented ownership and maintenance responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Georgia Green Energy,” said Jefferson Smith, chief executive officer of Everged. “Not only are they a world-class contracting firm, but they also share our unrelenting commitment to approaching the industry with a fresh mindset, delivering a fantastic experience for both our site hosts and EV drivers.”