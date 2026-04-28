SiPearl appoints Guillaume Etorre as COO ahead of Rhea1 launch

Etorre joined SiPearl on 26 January 2026 and reports directly to CEO Philippe Notton. He also becomes a member of the company’s executive committee.

In his role as COO, Etorre will oversee a broad part of SiPearl’s operations, including chip design, applications, reference systems, operations and quality, as well as information systems.

The company states that his appointment comes at a critical stage, as SiPearl transitions from an R&D-driven start-up into an industrial European semiconductor company.

Etorre brings extensive experience from both the semiconductor industry and broader electronics sector, having held senior roles in companies including Sigma Designs, Zoran, Sagemcom, Devialet and Delta Dore.

Before joining SiPearl, he served as Deputy CEO and General Manager of the Smart Home business unit at Delta Dore, where he expanded the business from a France-centric organisation to a European operation and launched products focused on home energy management.