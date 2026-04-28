Sigma Advanced Systems signs $400M deal with Rolls-Royce
Under the seven-year agreement, the Indian aerospace and defence company will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programs.
Indian aerospace and defence company Sigma Advanced Systems has signed a £300 million (about USD 400 million) long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce. Under the seven-year agreement, the Hyderabad-based company will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programs, Sigma Advanced Systems said in a press release.
The partnership builds on an existing relationship. Leveraging its India-UK dual-source model, the company brings together cost-efficient scale in India. Beyond immediate business impact, the partnership delivers multi-year revenue visibility through a long-term order pipeline and reinforces Sigma Advanced Systems’ growth in long-duration, high-value aerospace programs, the press release said.
“This partnership with Rolls-Royce reflects how our strategy is taking shape. It validates the investments we have made in building a connected India–UK platform and our focus on quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships,” Sunil Kumar Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Sigma Advanced Systems, said. “We see this as an opportunity to deepen our role in global aerospace programs while continuing to scale our capabilities across both regions. We sincerely thank Rolls-Royce for the trust it has placed in us by awarding this long-term agreement.”