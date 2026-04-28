Sigma Advanced Systems signs $400M deal with Rolls-Royce

Indian aerospace and defence company Sigma Advanced Systems has signed a £300 million (about USD 400 million) long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce. Under the seven-year agreement, the Hyderabad-based company will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programs, Sigma Advanced Systems said in a press release.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship. Leveraging its India-UK dual-source model, the company brings together cost-efficient scale in India. Beyond immediate business impact, the partnership delivers multi-year revenue visibility through a long-term order pipeline and reinforces Sigma Advanced Systems’ growth in long-duration, high-value aerospace programs, the press release said.