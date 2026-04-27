Rina, Hanwha to advance battery-hybrid propulsion systems

Rina, a global ship classification, inspection, certification and consulting engineering group headquartered in Italy, has signed an MOU with South Korea’s Hanwha Group, through its key affiliates Hanwha Power Systems (Hanwha Power), Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Engine, with the aim of promoting the adoption of advanced battery hybrid propulsion systems in the maritime sector, particularly in the Ro-Ro ferry segment.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the transition to low-emission vessels by leveraging innovative technologies that enable the shift from traditional internal combustion propulsion systems to advanced hybrid battery solutions, both for newbuilds and, through retrofitting, for vessels already in service. By combining the hardware expertise of the three Hanwha companies with Rina’s certification know‑how, the partners aim to deliver a comprehensive solution, Rina said in a press release.

The partnership brings together Hanwha’s expertise in propulsion, energy storage and systems integration with Rina’s regulatory and certification know-how, fostering the development and adoption of next-generation propulsion solutions.

Hanwha Power Systems will act as the project’s lead integrator, overseeing overall ship design and system interface development. By bringing together Hanwha Aerospace’s marine Energy Storage System and Hanwha Engine’s propulsion‑engine technologies through its own engineering capabilities, the company will deliver an advanced battery‑hybrid propulsion vessel.

Hanwha Aerospace will enhance safety and reliability by applying aerospace energy technologies to marine ESS solutions. Meanwhile, Hanwha Engine, will utilise its expertise in medium‑speed engines to optimize the propulsion system to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize carbon emissions, the press release said.

“This agreement reflects the increasing pace of innovation required to meet the maritime sector’s decarbonisation targets,” said Simone Manca, North Asia Marine Vice President at Rina. “By combining Rina’s expertise in classification and regulatory compliance with Hanwha’s advanced technological capabilities, we are ideally positioned to promote safe, efficient, and scalable hybrid propulsion solutions for the global fleet.”