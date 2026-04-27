Neura partners with AWS to accelerate Physical AI at scale

German company Neura Robotics and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a strategic agreement to accelerate Physical AI at scale — bringing cognitive robots that can perceive, reason, and act alongside humans from development into global deployment. The collaboration combines Neura’s cognitive robotics platform with AWS’s cloud and AI infrastructure to help train, validate, and deploy the next generation of intelligent robots, according to a media release.

Neura’s intelligence layer enables robots to perceive, adapt, and work reliably in the real world and together with AWS’s global cloud infrastructure, forms the full stack to scale Physical AI at speed. By running the Neuraverse on AWS and connecting Neura Gym to AWS services, Neura can accelerate how robotic intelligence is trained, tested, and continuously improved across customer, partner and internal use cases, the media release said.

“Physical AI will only reach its full potential if intelligence can be trained, validated, and continuously improved in the real world,” David Reger, CEO and founder of Neura Robotics, said. “With AWS, we gain the infrastructure to scale the Neuraverse globally. With Amazon, we have the opportunity to bring Physical AI into one of the most advanced operational environments in the world. This is how Physical AI moves from vision to global reality – from Europe, together for the world.”