Neura partners with AWS to accelerate Physical AI at scale
By running the Neuraverse on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and connecting Neura Gym to AWS services, Neura Robotics can accelerate how robotic intelligence is trained, tested, and continuously improved across customer, partner and internal use cases.
German company Neura Robotics and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a strategic agreement to accelerate Physical AI at scale — bringing cognitive robots that can perceive, reason, and act alongside humans from development into global deployment. The collaboration combines Neura’s cognitive robotics platform with AWS’s cloud and AI infrastructure to help train, validate, and deploy the next generation of intelligent robots, according to a media release.
Neura’s intelligence layer enables robots to perceive, adapt, and work reliably in the real world and together with AWS’s global cloud infrastructure, forms the full stack to scale Physical AI at speed. By running the Neuraverse on AWS and connecting Neura Gym to AWS services, Neura can accelerate how robotic intelligence is trained, tested, and continuously improved across customer, partner and internal use cases, the media release said.
“Physical AI will only reach its full potential if intelligence can be trained, validated, and continuously improved in the real world,” David Reger, CEO and founder of Neura Robotics, said. “With AWS, we gain the infrastructure to scale the Neuraverse globally. With Amazon, we have the opportunity to bring Physical AI into one of the most advanced operational environments in the world. This is how Physical AI moves from vision to global reality – from Europe, together for the world.”
“Neura represents exactly the kind of transformative thinking required to unlock the full potential of Physical AI. Their open platform approach addresses the industry’s most critical challenge — the data gap — and we’re excited to support their mission with AWS’s scalable cloud infrastructure,” Jason Bennett, VP and Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital at AWS, said. “As Neura scales production, AWS will provide the reliable, global foundation needed to power the Neuraverse and enable real-time intelligence sharing across their entire fleet.”