IndieSemiC, Nordic to develop wireless modules for connected devices

IndieSemiC Private Limited, an Indian semiconductor and chip design company, is partnering with Norway’s Nordic Semiconductor to design and commercialise wireless modules for connected devices.

Under the partnership, IndieSemiC will be responsible for the module lifecycle — including RF design, antenna engineering, hardware development, firmware support, testing, validation, certification, and manufacturing — while Nordic Semiconductor will provide the core chipset technology, according to a report by Autocar Professional.

The result is a range of certified, production-ready modules based on Nordic’s nRF52 and nRF54 series, covering Bluetooth Low Energy, multi-protocol support for Thread, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and Matter, and long-range wireless configurations, the Autocar Professional report said.

These modules act as the backbone for wireless communication to be widely used across applications such as smart home devices, wearables, healthcare devices, industrial IoT systems, smart metering and automotive connectivity solutions, according to a report by TimesTech.

“The industry is evolving rapidly, and there is a growing need for reliable, low-power wireless solutions that can scale across applications,” said Nikul Shah, Founder and CEO of IndieSemiC. “Through this partnership, we are not only strengthening our technology capabilities but also expanding our presence in global markets.”

“IndiesemiC brings strong RF design and module engineering expertise to Nordic Semiconductor’s wireless ecosystem,” said Bjørn Åge “Bob” Brandal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Asia Pacific, Nordic Semiconductor. “By building certified modules based on our ultra-low-power wireless SoCs, they are helping customers accelerate time to market while meeting global performance and regulatory requirements.”