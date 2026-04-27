Airbus, Thales Alenia, RADMOR partner to develop Polish satellite
The three partners will combine their respective expertise in military communications payloads, mission control, efficient satellite platform design and industrialisation, as well as secure ground infrastructure and cybersecurity.
Airbus Defence and Space; Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%); and RADMOR have announced the signing of an industrial cooperation agreement to develop a geostationary defence telecommunications satellite dedicated to the Polish Ministry of Defence.
As part of the ‘Readiness 2030’ plan initiated by the European Commission in 2025, this new geostationary satellite will offer secure communications for the Polish armed forces, ensuring a very high level of robustness and resilience. With the return of high-intensity conflicts in a more contested space environment, this end-to-end system will be cyber-secured across ground and space segments, resistant to threats, thereby contributing to the strengthening of Poland’s national space sovereignty, according to a media release.
The three partners will combine their respective expertise in military communications payloads, mission control, efficient satellite platform design and industrialisation, as well as secure ground infrastructure and cybersecurity, the media release said.
“This partnership is what Europe working together is all about. Partnering across borders for innovation and industrial competitiveness for a better-connected and safer world,” said Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space. “This is also a further chapter in Airbus’ decades-long partnership with the Polish armed forces and industry.”
“We are proud to lead this strategic industrial cooperation, delivering cutting-edge secure communications capabilities to the Polish Ministry of National Defence,” said Hervé Derrey, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “This geostationary satellite project will embody the highest standards of resilience, cybersecurity, and anti-jamming technologies, reflecting our commitment to strengthening European defence sovereignty. Together with Airbus Defence and Space and RADMOR, we are providing Poland’s armed forces with a robust, end-to-end solution that meets the challenges of today’s complex security environment.”
“RADMOR, as part of WB GROUP, stands proudly among world-class partners, contributing its expertise and long-standing experience to provide secure, resilient, and mission-critical satellite communication capabilities,” said Bartłomiej Zając, CEO of RADMOR. “The decision to start space activities at RADMOR was a natural consequence of expanding the company’s capabilities, frequency range, and communications portfolio. Today’s battlefield is already closely integrated with space infrastructure; therefore, extending RADMOR’s competencies into satellite communications ensures seamless, secure, and resilient connectivity across all operational domains.”