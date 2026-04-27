Airbus, Thales Alenia, RADMOR partner to develop Polish satellite

Airbus Defence and Space; Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%); and RADMOR have announced the signing of an industrial cooperation agreement to develop a geostationary defence telecommunications satellite dedicated to the Polish Ministry of Defence.

As part of the ‘Readiness 2030’ plan initiated by the European Commission in 2025, this new geostationary satellite will offer secure communications for the Polish armed forces, ensuring a very high level of robustness and resilience. With the return of high-intensity conflicts in a more contested space environment, this end-to-end system will be cyber-secured across ground and space segments, resistant to threats, thereby contributing to the strengthening of Poland’s national space sovereignty, according to a media release.

The three partners will combine their respective expertise in military communications payloads, mission control, efficient satellite platform design and industrialisation, as well as secure ground infrastructure and cybersecurity, the media release said.

“This partnership is what Europe working together is all about. Partnering across borders for innovation and industrial competitiveness for a better-connected and safer world,” said Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space. “This is also a further chapter in Airbus’ decades-long partnership with the Polish armed forces and industry.”

“We are proud to lead this strategic industrial cooperation, delivering cutting-edge secure communications capabilities to the Polish Ministry of National Defence,” said Hervé Derrey, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “This geostationary satellite project will embody the highest standards of resilience, cybersecurity, and anti-jamming technologies, reflecting our commitment to strengthening European defence sovereignty. Together with Airbus Defence and Space and RADMOR, we are providing Poland’s armed forces with a robust, end-to-end solution that meets the challenges of today’s complex security environment.”