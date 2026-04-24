Turbo, Hithium partner to advance energy storage solutions

Turbo Energy, an integrator of AI-driven solar energy storage solutions and intelligent energy management systems, has announced a strategic partnership with Hithium, a battery storage provider, to integrate its AI-driven optimization platform into Hithium’s battery systems.

The collaboration enables the deployment of intelligent, software-defined energy storage infrastructure across commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in Europe and Latin America, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Turbo Energy will integrate its proprietary AI-driven software platform with Hithium’s battery storage systems, delivering fully optimized, end-to-end solar energy solutions tailored to complex C&I environments.

The agreement is expected to support multi-market deployment across Europe and Latin America, leveraging Hithium’s global scale while accelerating Turbo Energy’s expansion in high-growth C&I segments.

“Our AI-driven platform enables battery systems to function as dynamic, optimized energy assets, and we are increasingly seeing global leaders integrate intelligence as a core layer of next-generation solar energy systems,” said Mariano Soria, Chief Executive Officer of Turbo Energy. “By combining Hithium’s global scale in battery storage with our optimization and integration capabilities, we are driving a new generation of software-defined energy infrastructure designed to deliver measurable economic value for industrial and commercial customers.”