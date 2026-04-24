Indra signs new contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Indra has signed a new contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) for the supply of electronic warfare and radar systems for the six additional submarines of the Type 212CD programme to be incorporated by Germany and Norway into their fleets.

This new agreement continues the programme already under way, under which Indra is supplying the same capabilities for another six submarines, also destined for these two countries, according to a press release.

The company will equip the submarines with its electronic warfare system, based on full digital technology, and its advanced radar.

Indra’s systems will provide critical capabilities for protection, surveillance and superior situational awareness, helping to ensure maximum operational effectiveness in demanding environments.

“With the signing of this new contract, Indra consolidates its role as a key technology partner in one of the most advanced naval programmes in Europe, which is of strategic importance for Germany, Norway and the European defence industry as a whole,” said Ana Belén Buendía, Indra’s Head of Naval Business Unit.

The Type 212CD is a next‑generation conventional submarine featuring air‑independent propulsion (AIP), with a common design for both countries.