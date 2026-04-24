BEL partners with BMIT to boost Indian defence tech

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a government-run Indian aerospace and defence company, and Bit Mapper Integration Technologies Pvt Ltd (BMIT), a provider of Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design, development and manufacturing of advanced electronic modules, subsystems, and systems for defence electronics and aerospace, specifically targeting critical technology domains such as Electronic Warfare (EW), naval radars and drones.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen efforts towards fostering indigenous design and production capabilities in advanced technology domains critical to national defence, according to a media release.

BEL is a multi-product enterprise with a portfolio of over 600 products spanning radars & fire control systems, weapon systems, communication & network-centric systems, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, electro-optics, anti-submarine warfare systems, tank electronics & gun upgrades, homeland security, civilian products, and strategic components.

Bit Mapper Integration Technologies Pvt Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of customised electronics and electro-optic systems for defence, aerospace, and space and industrial sectors.