Siemens collaborates with TSMC to advance AI for chip design

Siemens has announced the continuation of collaboration with TSMC to drive innovation in AI-powered automation and advanced semiconductor design enablement. Building on the prior partnership achievements, Siemens is expanding support across the EDA workflow — from automated fixing of design rule violation to certified solutions for leading-edge process technologies, Siemens said in a press release.

“Our continued collaboration with TSMC exemplifies Siemens’ commitment to delivering AI-driven automation and advanced semiconductor design capabilities that accelerate our customers’ ability to innovate at the most advanced process nodes,” said Ankur Gupta, executive vice president, EDA IC Software, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By combining our AI innovations with TSMC’s leading-edge process technologies, we’re helping customers reach new levels of speed, accuracy and design confidence.”

“TSMC greatly values our longstanding partnership with Siemens, a key member of our Open Innovation Platform (OIP) ecosystem, as we work together to enable next generation semiconductor designs,” said Aveek Sarkar, director of the ecosystem and alliance management division at TSMC. “Through joint advancements in AI-powered EDA tools and certified design enablement, we continue to help customers achieve exceptional results on our latest technologies while driving energy-efficient chip innovation, paving the way for advancements in the semiconductor industry during this transformative era of AI.”

Siemens is collaborating with TSMC to advance AI-powered automation across EDA workflows using the recently launched Fuse EDA AI System, a comprehensive domain-scoped agentic AI system for semiconductor. Through this collaboration, TSMC is working with Siemens to enhance productivity in custom integrated circuit (IC) design to enable multi-step, multi-tool automations for DRC-centric physical verification with Siemens’ Calibre software, and to help designers quickly access design information, receive guided recommendations and have real-time command execution to accelerate digital design cycles with Siemens’ Aprisa software.

Siemens and TSMC are also collaborating on the next generation process node enablement. Siemens’ Calibre nmPlatform software has achieved certification for TSMC’s 3nm, 2nm, A16 and A14 process technologies.

Siemens tools have been enabled to support customers in the design, implementation, and verification of TSMC Compact Universal Photonic Engine (TSMC-COUPE) technology.