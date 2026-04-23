Samsung SDI signs EV battery supply deal with Mercedes-Benz

Samsung SDI has announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries for next-generation electric vehicles, marking the South Korean company’s first EV battery supply to the automaker.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will supply high-performance batteries for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation electric vehicles, Samsung SDI said in a press release.

The batteries will feature high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, and manganese), delivering high energy density, extended driving range, long lifespan, and high power, along with Samsung SDI’s proprietary safety solutions, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz plans to use the batteries in future compact and mid-size electric SUVs and coupe models as part of its strategy to target the next-generation electric vehicle market.

In addition to the supply agreement, the two companies plan to broaden their strategic cooperation in future mobility, including joint development of next-generation battery technology.