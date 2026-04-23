LTSCT signs agreement with Newen on SiC-based power modules

India’s L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has entered into a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Gujarat-based Newen Systems to collaborate on the design, development, qualification and supply of Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based power modules for use in renewable energy inverter applications.

The partnership will power new-age data centre and AI model development through existing and upcoming DC solutions.

This MSA positions both companies at the forefront of the renewable energy semiconductor market, with particular focus on BESS, solar, etc., that demand high-efficiency power conversion technologies. The agreement encompasses partnership in joint engineering efforts to create next-generation SiC-based power modules optimised for renewable applications, leveraging both companies’ technical expertise and innovation capabilities, L&T said in a press release.

“Silicon Carbide-based power modules represent a significant technological leap in power conversion efficiency, which is critical for optimizing renewable energy systems,” said Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority. “Collaborations like this between leading semiconductor and power electronics companies strengthen India’s position in the global clean energy value chain and support our nation’s energy security and climate goals. Such partnerships accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies that will be instrumental in India’s transition to a sustainable energy future.”

“The energy sector is evolving with the rise of smart grids and renewable energy integration, and this agreement reflects our focus on developing advanced power semiconductor solutions for high-growth sectors such as renewable energy,” said Dr. Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies. “SiC-based power modules are essential to meeting the efficiency and performance demands of power converter applications, and this partnership allows us to work closely towards delivering robust, energy-efficient solutions.”