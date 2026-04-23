Bull teams up with Equal1 to advance hybrid quantum tech

French advanced computing and AI company Bull and Equal1, a Dublin-based silicon-powered quantum computing firm, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the next generation of hybrid quantum-classical technologies with European solutions.

By enabling seamless hybridization between classical HPC and quantum computing, the partnership aims to lower the barrier for industrial and scientific adoption of quantum-accelerated workloads, according to a media release.

The partnership brings together Bull’s supercomputing infrastructure and quantum emulation expertise with Equal1’s silicon-spin quantum computers. By interfacing Equal1’s hardware directly with Bull’s Qaptiva platform, the companies offer quantum computing capabilities in existing AI and HPC data centre environments, enabling users to develop, test and optimise quantum algorithms and use cases while mitigating the uncertainty and error rates of current‑generation quantum hardware, the media release said.

“By integrating Equal1’s silicon-spin quantum servers into our Qaptiva ecosystem, we are enabling a seamless bridge between HPC, quantum emulation and quantum execution,” Bruno Lecointe, SVP, Global Head of HPC, AI and Quantum at Bull, said. “This alliance ensures our customers can leverage quantum-centric supercomputing to achieve real-world outcomes with unprecedented efficiency and performance.”