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AI robot Edward Warchocki comes to Expo Cracow!

Evertiq

We are excited to announce that Poland’s number one celebrity right now will be joining Evertiq Expo in Cracow on May 7th.

The AI robot Edward Warchocki is coming to Expo Cracow.

We invite you to share this news with your customers, colleagues, suppliers, and anyone interested in AI, automation, or smart customer solutions.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Spots to meet Edward are extremely limited, so please register without delay:

👉 Click here to REGISTER

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