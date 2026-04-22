Hyundai teams up with TVS to advance E3W solutions in India

Hyundai Motor and India’s TVS Motor Company have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to advance the development and commercialization of innovative Electric Three-Wheeler (E3W) solutions designed specifically to address India’s last-mile mobility needs.

Under the agreement, Hyundai will lead the design of and co-develop the E3W by leveraging its research and development expertise, advanced mobility technologies and human-centric design approach, the South Korean automaker said in a press release.

“Hyundai Motor Company has long explored ways to contribute to improving India’s transportation environment as a key market, and our collaboration with TVS Motor is a strategic decision rooted in that effort,” said Joongsun Ko, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Planning at Hyundai Motor Company. “We hope the co-developed E3W enables broader access to safer and more sustainable transportation for people across the country.”

The E3W will be engineered to address India’s unique mobility challenges while delivering sustainable solutions aligned with local road conditions and urban infrastructure.

TVS will co-develop the product using its electric platform, three-wheeler engineering expertise and local market knowledge. TVS will also lead local sales, with its manufacturing operations in India catering to Indian market demand and future exports, the press release said.