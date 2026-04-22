ASML reports €8.8 billion in Q1 sales, raises full-year outlook

Gross margin for the period reached 53.0%, at the upper end of the company’s guidance. The company now expects full-year 2026 net sales to be in the range of EUR 36 billion to EUR 40 billion, with a gross margin between 51% and 53%, reflecting continued strong demand in the semiconductor market.

For the second quarter, ASML forecasts net sales between EUR 8.4 billion and EUR 9.0 billion and a gross margin of 51% to 52%.

"The semiconductor industry's growth outlook continues to solidify, driven by ongoing AI-related infrastructure investments. Demand for chips is outpacing supply. In response, our customers are accelerating their capacity expansion plans for 2026 and beyond, supported by long-term agreements with their customers. In the past months, our customers have increased their expected short- and medium-term demand for our products", says Christophe Fouquet, president and CEO of ASML, in a press release.

The CEO states further that the company's order intake continues to be very strong and that these business dynamics underpin ASML's expectation that 2026 will be another growth year.

The company also notes that its full-year outlook reflects potential uncertainty related to ongoing discussions around export controls.