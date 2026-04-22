Aixtron raises 2026 outlook on strong optoelectronics demand

Preliminary order intake for Q1 2026 increased by around 30% year-on-year to approximately EUR 171 million, with more than 65% linked to optoelectronics equipment. Revenue for the quarter amounted to around EUR 59 million, within the company’s guidance range.

Gross profit declined to approximately EUR 11 million, corresponding to a gross margin of about 18%, while the operating result (EBIT) was negative at around EUR 22 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of approximately -38%. The company attributes the weaker profitability to a one-off personnel-related cost as well as low volumes impacting operating leverage.

Based on current market developments, Aixtron now expects full-year 2026 revenues of around UER 560 million, plus or minus EUR 30 million, compared with a previous outlook of EUR 520 million.

“The significantly stronger-than-expected demand from the Optoelectronics sector in the first quarter is a very encouraging development. We expect this trend to continue and have therefore raised our guidance for the year,” says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of Aixtron, in a press release.

The company expects the positive demand trend to continue, supported by applications in photonics for AI-related communications infrastructure.