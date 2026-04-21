GE Aerospace partners with IAF to establish engine depot

GE Aerospace has announced a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish an in-country depot facility for the F404 -IN20 engines that power the IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fleet. The facility will be set up by the IAF with technical inputs from GE Aerospace and is expected to help India’s indigenous defense sustainment effort.

Once operational, the facility will eliminate the need to depend on the overseas repair centers, significantly improving turnaround times, GE Aerospace said in a press release.

The depot facility will be owned, operated and maintained by the Indian Air Force with GE Aerospace providing technical inputs, training, support staff and the supply of necessary spares and specialized equipment. This collaboration marks the next step in the four decade-long partnership between GE Aerospace and the IAF.

“Our commitment to supporting India’s armed forces continues to guide our collaboration and partnership in expanding local sustainment capabilities of the Tejas fleet,” said Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace. “Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defense needs.”

Other than the Tejas, GE Aerospace engines also power the Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH60R helicopters, as well as the Indian Air Force’s AH-64 Apache helicopters, while LM2500 marine gas turbines provide the power for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the P-17 Shivalik Class frigates, the press release said.