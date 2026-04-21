Arrow, Infineon introduce 240W USB-C PD 3.2 reference design

US-based Arrow Electronics and Germany’s Infineon Technologies have announced REF_ARIF240GaN, a 240W USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.2 reference design for battery-powered motor control applications that require high performance and power efficiency in a compact form factor.

This design complements the existing portfolio of joint reference design solutions from Arrow and Infineon, supporting the ongoing migration of customer designs to USB-C technology, Arrow said in a press release.

REF_ARIF240GaN is specifically designed to support the launch of EZ-PD PMG1-B2, Infineon’s newest USB PD 3.2 controller, featuring up to 240W USB sink capability and integrated buck-boost functionality in a compact single package. It provides developers with a ready-to-use platform for implementing high-power USB-C charging alongside efficient motor drive control features. It brings fast charging capabilities for 2- to 12-cell Li-ion battery packs, simplifying the overall design and reducing components count.

Motor control functionality is delivered using Infineon’s PSOC C3, a 180MHz Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller and 100 V CoolGaN G5 transistors. By combining a fully interoperable USB-C PD stack with high-performance sensor and sensorless GaN motor control on a single platform, the reference design enables compact, high-efficiency battery-powered systems while shortening development time, reducing bill of materials cost and space required, the press release said.