Vero completes acquisition of TEC, expanding fiber platform in US

Vero Fiber, a US-based provider of fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) broadband networks, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Telephone Electronics Corporation (TEC), expanding its presence across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, bringing TEC’s infrastructure into the Vero platform.

Through this acquisition, Vero will extend its footprint from the Western United States into the Southeast via TEC’s 4,500-mile fiber network. The combined company will reach approximately 444,000 households, including both currently serviceable locations and markets under construction, according to a media release.

TEC will continue to operate as an independent brand within Vero’s FTTH portfolio. Vero also plans to invest additional capital into the TEC network to support continued expansion and deliver enhanced, multi-gig fiber services across the region.

“What drew us to TEC wasn’t just the network. It was the people and the reputation they’ve built serving their communities,” Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber, said. “Bringing TEC into the Vero family means we can accelerate bringing reliable fiber internet to more people and do it with a team that already knows what local trust looks like. We’re excited to build on that together.”