Ionna partners with Circle K to expand EV charging in US

Ionna, a charging network founded by eight leading automakers — BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota — has announced a partnership with convenience and mobility brand Circle K to expand access to high-powered EV charging across the United States.

The collaboration is centered around a strategic ambition to expand to more than 350 sites featuring Rechargeries @ Circle K, combining Ionna’s charging technology and driver-first experience with Circle K’s nationwide footprint. Ionna, which will assume operation of sites across Circle K’s existing US charging portfolio, will convert and upgrade approximately 85 existing Circle K charging sites, according to a media release.

Additionally, Ionna will accelerate new deployments at premium, high-traffic Circle K locations where no chargers currently exist. The first Rechargeries @ Circle K will begin serving customers by the end of 2026, followed by additional scale in 2027.

“We are honored that Circle K has recognized Ionna as a leader in the industry and entrusted us to serve their customers with the same care and commitment to excellence that they show now,” said Aaron Wolff, COO of Ionna. “Circle K’s scale, customer focus, and quality of location make them an ideal partner as we rapidly expand high-power charging where drivers already want to stop.”