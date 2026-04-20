Greene Tweed, Seal Dynamics boost aerospace OEM market

Greene Tweed, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance materials and engineered components, has named Seal Dynamics, a subsidiary of HEICO, as the exclusive sales and distribution partner for its aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products in Asia and Brazil.

Seal Dynamics’ presence in Asia and Brazil will connect aerospace OEMs with Greene Tweed’s high-performance solutions, including advanced sealing systems and Xycomp DLF thermoplastic composites, that address their specific challenges, Greene Tweed said in a press release.

“Seal Dynamics has been a trusted Greene Tweed partner for years, successfully serving our commercial and military aftermarket customers, so extending our work together is a natural next step,” said Joe Bidwell, Greene Tweed Director of Aerospace and Defense. “Growth and innovation are taking place across the region, with considerable development and collaborative opportunities in Korea, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand, for which Greene Tweed and Seal Dynamics are well positioned to deliver innovative, market-leading solutions.”