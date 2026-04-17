Jeh partners with Liebherr for landing gear components

Jeh Aerospace, which has a presence in both India and the US, has signed a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with French company Liebherr-Aerospace to manufacture and supply high-precision components for landing gear systems on high-rate commercial single-aisle aircraft programs.

Under the agreement, Jeh Aerospace will manufacture and supply these components from its dedicated facility in Hyderabad, India, thus becoming part of Liebherr-Aerospace’s global industrial network, according to a media release.

“We collaborate with partners being capable of fulfilling stringent requirements for precision, quality, and delivery performance,” said Martin Wandel, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS. “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Jeh Aerospace and look forward to collaborating with a supplier that has built strong manufacturing capabilities and a clear commitment to operational excellence.”