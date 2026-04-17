Fujitsu, Chugoku Electric Power T&D sign IP licensing agreement

Japan’s Fujitsu Limited and Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co., Inc. have announced the signing of an intellectual property licensing agreement. This agreement covers Chugoku Electric Power T&D’s intellectual property, which includes its dynamic line rating technology and intellectual property related to advanced power transmission facility maintenance.

The partnership aims to support the expansion of renewable energy adoption and enhance power transmission facility maintenance operations through drone utilization, Fujitsu said in a press release.

Under this agreement, Fujitsu will leverage Chugoku’s intellectual property to launch an advanced power grid operation and maintenance support service for power transmission and distribution companies.

Fujitsu has developed technology to acquire and analyze vibration data across all spans of transmission lines using optical fiber sensing technology with a single measuring device, as well as a technology platform for data management and AI analysis. To apply these technologies in a practical operational setting for power transmission and distribution companies, Fujitsu and Chugoku have conducted verification tests since September 2021, focusing on expanding renewable energy adoption and enhancing power transmission facility maintenance operations, the press release said.