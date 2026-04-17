Auterion Airlogix JV receives contract for AI-guided strike systems

Germany has signed a cooperation agreement with Ukraine to enable the Auterion Airlogix Joint Venture GmbH to execute its first production contract for thousands of mid-range, heavy AI-guided autonomous strike systems.

The contract covers mid-range X-wing and delta-wing unmanned aerial systems manufactured in Germany for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the largest German production order for heavy autonomous strike drones to date, according to a press release.

The contract converts what was announced in February 2026 into funded production at industrial scale (thousands of systems per year) from German production lines. They are production-rate munitions designed for contested, GPS-denied environments, built on combat-tested Ukrainian airframes and powered by Auterion’s combat-tested AI guidance, autonomous navigation, and electronic warfare resilience software.

The systems have long term potential for the German market as well. While the initial contract is strictly for systems for Ukraine, this enables Berlin and Kyiv in the future to draw from the same production line on a long-term basis, the press release said.

“This contract proves that Europe can move at scale. We are enabling Airlogix to manufacture thousands of autonomous systems on German soil, drawing on Ukrainian combat expertise and the best autonomy software in the world,” said Dr. Lorenz Meier, CEO, Auterion. “This is what allied defense industrial cooperation looks like.”

Airlogix is a Ukrainian defense technology company specializing in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles for military applications.