Molex to acquire Teramount to accelerate Co-Packaged Optics push

The transaction is intended to strengthen Molex’s optical interconnect portfolio for high-performance computing applications, including AI, cloud and 5G workloads.

Teramount develops detachable, passive-alignment fiber-to-chip solutions for silicon photonics applications. Its TeraVERSE platform is based on a universal photonic coupler and wafer-level self-aligning optics, designed to provide a field-serviceable interface between optical fiber and silicon photonics chips. The technology was recently included in Molex’s CPO offering presented at OFC 2026.

According to Molex, the passive alignment approach enables higher scalability compared with active alignment methods, particularly as CPO technologies move towards volume production. The company also states that the solution supports higher assembly tolerances while reducing complexity in manufacturing processes.

“Teramount’s TeraVERSE technology fills a crucial gap in the CPO stack, offering an advantaged and strategic complement to our optical solutions portfolio. With a practical, detachable fiber-to-chip interface we are afforded a foundational element to realise mainstream CPO adoption,” says Aldo Lopez, president of Datacom Solutions at Molex, in a press release.

He adds that the combination of Teramount’s intellectual property and engineering capabilities with Molex’s manufacturing scale and supply-chain footprint is expected to provide a pathway for high-volume deployment of CPO technologies.

Teramount CEO and co-founder Hesham Taha says the transaction creates conditions to accelerate the industrialisation of its technology.

“Harnessing Molex’s global scale and system-level expertise with Teramount’s innovation expertise and detachable, wafer-level coupling technology creates a real pathway for scalable, high-density CPO,” he says.

Following completion of the acquisition, Teramount is expected to continue operating as a design and engineering centre in Jerusalem. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The transaction follows an existing commercial relationship between the companies, including Koch Disruptive Technologies’ lead investment in Teramount’s USD 50 million Series A round in 2025.