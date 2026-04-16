The project is being developed in collaboration with WinWay Technology and HORNG TERNG AUTOMATION (HTT), and is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs as ASE expands its manufacturing and testing footprint in Taiwan.

According to ASE, the investment is intended to strengthen Kaohsiung’s position as a key hub in the global semiconductor supply chain and support continued industrial development in the region.

“The global semiconductor industry has entered a critical phase of transformation. In response to the evolving global supply chain, ASE is proactively driving industrial upgrades. The commencement of the Renwu plant serves as a vital economic engine and a beacon of technological leadership,” says Dr. Tien Wu, CEO of ASE, in a press release.

The company states that total capital investment in the project exceeds NTD 108.3 billion (EUR 2.9 billion), with a projected annual output of approximately NTD 177.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion) once fully operational.

The facility will incorporate AI-based smart manufacturing technologies, including visual cloud inspection systems and fully automated AGVs (automated guided vehicles).

ASE plans to provide wafer and chip testing services at the site, with a phased ramp-up. Phase I is scheduled to begin operations in April 2027, followed by Phase II in October 2027.

ASE also highlights that the project contributes to the development of the “Semiconductor S Corridor” and Taiwan’s Silicon Shield strategy, by strengthening local supply chains and reducing logistical distances within the ecosystem.