Under the agreement, Jabil plans to develop a linear receive optical (LRO) transceiver using Sivers’ distributed feedback (DFB) laser technology. The module is designed to deliver high-speed optical interconnects while reducing power consumption in next-generation hyperscale AI data centres.

The companies aim to address growing demand for bandwidth driven by AI workloads, while limiting the associated increase in energy use.

According to market research firm LightCounting, optical transceivers with speeds of 800G and above are expected to account for around 80% of the pluggable optics market by 2030, with total shipments projected to reach 225 million units globally.

Sivers states that its laser technology will support lower power consumption in high-performance optical links, while Jabil will leverage its development and manufacturing capabilities to bring the solution to market.

“Our customers are pushing for more bandwidth without increasing power consumption,” said Jason Wildt, Vice President and General Manager of Photonics at Jabil, in a press release. “Working with Sivers will allow us to deliver a 1.6T LRO solution that meets both data centre performance and power targets at scale.”

Through the collaboration, the companies are addressing the growing demand for power-efficient, high-performance optical solutions for AI infrastructure.