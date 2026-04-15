Hanwha partners with Indra to boost defence cooperation

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has signed an MOU with Spanish defence and technology company Indra Group to jointly promote armoured vehicle solutions for the Chilean Army and cooperate across Latin America.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly promote a combined solution for Chile’s next-generation armoured vehicle program. Hanwha Aerospace will supply armoured vehicle platforms, while Indra will provide Mission System Equipment (conectivity, situational awareness and C2 among others) and serve as the regional coordination lead, according to a press release.

The partnership also covers broader cooperation on ground defence programs in other countries.

“Indra has defence electronics capabilities and a track record in Latin America that complement our vehicle platforms,” said Dong Hyeon Kim, Head of Hanwha Aerospace’s Land Systems Business Group. “Through this MOU, the two companies will be able to offer a more complete package to armed forces in the region.”