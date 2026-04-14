Rapidus opens new Analysis Centre and Rapidus Chiplet Solutions

The Analysis Centre is located adjacent to the company’s Innovative Integration for Manufacturing (IIM-1) semiconductor foundry in Chitose, Hokkaido. It will be used for physical, chemical and environmental analysis, as well as electrical characterisation and reliability testing of advanced logic semiconductors.

RCS is now in full-scale operation at the Seiko Epson Corporation Chitose plant near IIM-1. The activity began in October 2024, with cleanroom completion and equipment installation following in 2025. Prototype work has included a 600 mm square RDL interposer panel.

With the opening of the Analysis Centre and RCS, Rapidus aims to enhance its development environment and advance toward mass production of cutting-edge semiconductors in the second half of the fiscal year 2027.