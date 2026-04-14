Kioxia, Solidigm and SanDisk invests in Nanya Technology

The three companies subscribed to a combined 280,078,000 common shares at NTD 223.9 per share, raising approximately NTD 62.713 billion in total (about EUR 1.68 billion).

Kioxia Corporation subscribed for 70,000,000 shares, corresponding to an investment of about NTD 15.673 billion (EUR 421.1 million). Solidigm took 71,393,000 shares, worth around NTD 15.985 billion (EUR 429.5 million), while SanDisk Corporation subscribed for 138,685,000 shares, representing roughly NTD 31.055 billion (EUR 834.4 million).

Nanya states that the proceeds will be used to expand manufacturing facilities and invest in production equipment for advanced memory, as demand for DRAM continues to rise on the back of AI workloads in data centre and compute applications.

Nanya Technology, the world’s fourth-largest DRAM manufacturer, continues to develop 10nm-class process technology targeting DDR5 and LPDDR5 products.