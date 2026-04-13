UgoWork’s batteries to be integrated with KION equipment
This approval allows Linde customers to integrate UgoWork’s UL-listed energy solutions alongside KION’s existing battery offering, giving its customers flexibility in choosing the forklift power system.
UgoWork, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, has announced that its lithium-ion battery solutions have been formally approved for use in Linde material handling equipment — part of the Germany-headquartered KION Group and a manufacturer for forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, and a solutions and service provider for intralogistics.
This approval allows Linde customers to integrate UgoWork’s UL-listed energy solutions alongside KION’s existing battery offering, giving its customers flexibility in choosing the forklift power system that best supports their operational objectives, according to a media release.
“Linde has a long-standing reputation for building robust, precision-engineered lift trucks, and our energy solutions are designed to complement that standard,” said David Mucciacciaro, CEO of UgoWork. “This approval means Linde customers can count on our leading lithium-ion battery solutions that support the performance of their fleet while offering a clear path to efficiency, safety, and long-term cost control. We’re very proud to be part of an energy ecosystem that lets customers choose which OEM solution works best for them.”