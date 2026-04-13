TDK, Nippon Chemical Industrial establish joint venture
The joint venture will focus on the development of ceramic materials primarily for MLCCs, other electronic component materials, and their manufacturing processes.
Japan’s TDK Corporation and Nippon Chemical Industrial have announced that the two companies had signed a basic agreement in November 2025 to begin considering the establishment of a joint venture related to the development of electronic component materials and manufacturing processes including ceramic materials for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and manufacturing processes.
The two companies have now established a joint venture, TDK-NCI Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., focused on material development, according to a press release.
By bringing together the technological capabilities and know-how in development and evaluation held by both companies, the new company will accelerate R&D, shorten lead times from prototyping and evaluation to market launch, and establish a scheme that can quickly respond to customer needs, the press release said.
Nippon Chemical Industrial’s chemical technologies are used in a variety of fields, including food, energy, semiconductors and electronic components.
Headquartered in Tokyo, TDK has a global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.