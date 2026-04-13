TDK, Nippon Chemical Industrial establish joint venture

Japan’s TDK Corporation and Nippon Chemical Industrial have announced that the two companies had signed a basic agreement in November 2025 to begin considering the establishment of a joint venture related to the development of electronic component materials and manufacturing processes including ceramic materials for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and manufacturing processes.

The two companies have now established a joint venture, TDK-NCI Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., focused on material development, according to a press release.

By bringing together the technological capabilities and know-how in development and evaluation held by both companies, the new company will accelerate R&D, shorten lead times from prototyping and evaluation to market launch, and establish a scheme that can quickly respond to customer needs, the press release said.

Nippon Chemical Industrial’s chemical technologies are used in a variety of fields, including food, energy, semiconductors and electronic components.

Headquartered in Tokyo, TDK has a global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.