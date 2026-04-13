India signs $47M contract for Russian air defence system

The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth a total of INR 8.6 billion (about USD 91 million) for the procurement of the Russian Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of Boeing’s P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at INR 4.5 billion (about USD 47 million) for the Indian Army was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state intermediary agency for the export/import of defense and dual-use products, technologies and services.

“These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats including aircraft drones and cruise missiles,” the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. “The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.”

Meanwhile, another contract for the Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft for Indian Navy, valued at INR 4.1 billion (about USD 44 million), was signed with Boeing India Defense Private Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing. This contract will ensure depot level maintenance of P8I fleet at in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, the press release said.