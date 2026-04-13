Ampere partners with Basquevolt to advance battery technology

Ampere, the EV and software pure player from France’s Renault Group, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Spanish solid state battery company Basquevolt to accelerate the development and validation of lithium metal-based batteries for future electric vehicles.

Basquevolt’s lithium metal-based battery technology combines the advantages of polymer electrolyte with advanced anode, and has the potential to enable compact, lightweight battery packs with superior thermal stability and fast-charging capabilities, key attributes for the next generation of electric mobility, the company said.

Together, Ampere and Basquevolt aim to pave the way for the commercial deployment of lithium metal-based battery technology in electric vehicles.

“Entering this next phase with Ampere marks a major milestone in our mission to bring polymer electrolyte technology closer to the mass market,” said Pablo Fernández, CEO of Basquevolt.