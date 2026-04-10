Samsung weighs semiconductor packaging investment in Vietnam

No details on the size or timeline of the potential investment have been disclosed.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed that discussions are ongoing, stating that authorities are working with Samsung on a semiconductor-related project. According to a government statement cited by Reuters, a memorandum of understanding between Vietnam and Samsung is being finalised for submission to the prime minister.

A second source told Reuters that Samsung has for some time signalled its intention to establish semiconductor operations in Vietnam, although no specifics have been provided regarding scope or timing.

The move would mark a further expansion of Samsung’s footprint in the country, where it is already the largest foreign investor. According to the Vietnamese government, the company has invested more than USD 23 billion in Vietnam to date.

An investment in testing and packaging would align with Vietnam’s efforts to move up the semiconductor value chain, particularly in back-end manufacturing. The segment has seen increasing interest as companies seek to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on existing hubs.

Separately, Bloomberg has reported that Samsung is considering an investment of around USD 4 billion in a chip-packaging facility in northern Vietnam, though the company has not confirmed those figures.