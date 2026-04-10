Kinetic finalizes majority stake agreement with Cyient Semiconductors

US-based Kinetic Technologies has announced that it has achieved the necessary steps to complete an agreement under which Indian company Cyient Semiconductors has secured a majority stake in Kinetic for a total consideration of USD 85 million.

The investment marks a significant step in accelerating research and product development, while strengthening Kinetic’s ability to serve global customers in the power management and protection markets, according to a media release.

With Cyient Semiconductors’ backing, Kinetic will strengthen its investment in next-generation power management, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal technologies.

The partnership enhances Kinetic’s ability to scale engineering resources, expand its patent portfolio, and accelerate development of differentiated and high-performance power conversion, display power, protection, and interface solutions for high-growth markets including AI data centers, communications, industrial automation, edge AI and automotive.

Cyient’s global reach enables Kinetic to tap into India’s fast‑growing semiconductor ecosystem, gaining access to engineering talent, OSAT and manufacturing partners, and stronger design capabilities, the media release said.

“Having Cyient Semiconductors as a strategic majority investor significantly strengthens our ability to scale globally. This partnership expands our engineering capacity and manufacturing in India, accelerates our R&D roadmap, along with enhancing our ability to address increasingly complex power challenges across high‑growth end markets,” said Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies. “Together, we are well‑positioned to drive the next phase of intelligent power innovation.”