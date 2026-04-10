Kinetic finalizes majority stake agreement with Cyient Semiconductors
Cyient Semiconductors’ global reach enables Kinetic Technologies to tap into India’s semiconductor ecosystem, gaining access to engineering talent, OSAT and manufacturing partners, and stronger design capabilities.
US-based Kinetic Technologies has announced that it has achieved the necessary steps to complete an agreement under which Indian company Cyient Semiconductors has secured a majority stake in Kinetic for a total consideration of USD 85 million.
The investment marks a significant step in accelerating research and product development, while strengthening Kinetic’s ability to serve global customers in the power management and protection markets, according to a media release.
With Cyient Semiconductors’ backing, Kinetic will strengthen its investment in next-generation power management, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal technologies.
The partnership enhances Kinetic’s ability to scale engineering resources, expand its patent portfolio, and accelerate development of differentiated and high-performance power conversion, display power, protection, and interface solutions for high-growth markets including AI data centers, communications, industrial automation, edge AI and automotive.
Cyient’s global reach enables Kinetic to tap into India’s fast‑growing semiconductor ecosystem, gaining access to engineering talent, OSAT and manufacturing partners, and stronger design capabilities, the media release said.
“Having Cyient Semiconductors as a strategic majority investor significantly strengthens our ability to scale globally. This partnership expands our engineering capacity and manufacturing in India, accelerates our R&D roadmap, along with enhancing our ability to address increasingly complex power challenges across high‑growth end markets,” said Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies. “Together, we are well‑positioned to drive the next phase of intelligent power innovation.”
“The completion of this majority stake investment accelerates our ambition to build a globally competitive semiconductor innovation engine from India,” said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. “Kinetic Technologies’ proven leadership in power and protection ICs, combined with our custom silicon and ASSP expertise and access to world-class talent and manufacturing ecosystems, positions us to drive the next wave of intelligent power semiconductor solutions across critical markets.”