Agile, Google DeepMind partner to bring intelligence to robotics

Germany’s Agile Robots and Google DeepMind have formed a research partnership to advance next-generation AI robotics.

The collaboration will bring cutting-edge AI into real-world robotic systems and enable adaptable, reasoning robots for industrial environments. It combines Google DeepMind’s Gemini Robotics foundation models with Agile Robots’ scalable industrial robotics platform, according to a press release.

By bringing together Agile Robots’ hardware and other AI robotic solutions developed in Germany, with Google DeepMind’s Gemini Robotics foundation models, the two teams will improve performance via robot deployment, data collection, model training and iteration.

“Agile Robots has already installed over 20,000 robotics solutions worldwide, proving intelligent automation at scale,” Zhaopeng Chen, Agile Robots CEO and Founder, said. “The huge opportunity ahead lies in autonomous, intelligent production systems that can transform entire industries. Integrating Google DeepMind’s Gemini Robotics models into our robotic solutions positions us at the cutting edge of this rapidly growing market.”

“We are excited to partner with Agile Robots as we develop more advanced AI models for the next generation of robots and to scale their impact across sectors,” Carolina Parada, Senior Director and Head of Robotics, Google DeepMind, said. “This research partnership is an important step in bringing the impact of AI to the real world.”

The partnership will first focus on high-value industrial use cases in sectors with acute and growing demand for adaptable, reliable automation. This includes industrial and manufacturing tasks where reliability and scale are critical, the press release said.