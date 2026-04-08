BASF, Sevnce to advance smart transformation of chemical industry
The two companies will explore potential applications of Sevnce’s robotic and intelligent inspection solutions at BASF sites, and advance materials innovation for key robotic components.
German chemical giant BASF and China’s Sevnce Robotics have signed an MoU to explore potential applications of Sevnce’s robotic and intelligent inspection solutions at BASF sites. The collaboration supports the chemical industry’s ongoing digitalization and automation journey, with a particular focus on safety‑critical applications, according to a media release.
In parallel, the two companies will advance materials innovation for key robotic components. Leveraging BASF’s expertise in performance materials such as Engineering Plastics, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes and Polyurethane Systems, the collaboration will focus on lightweight design for quadruped and humanoid robots, supporting performance optimization and continuous product improvement.
“BASF looks forward to deepening strategic cooperation with Sevnce Robotics, focusing on digital transformation and safe production scenarios in the chemical industry,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lou, Chairman and President of BASF Greater China. “We will also drive material innovation for core robotic components, advancing robotic solutions toward enhanced safety, lightweight design, intelligence and customization, while continuously expanding their application scope and market reach.”
“This signing marks a new phase in our relationship. Moving forward, we will promote the large-scale application of Sevnce Robotics intelligent inspection solutions across BASF’s global sites,” said Zhu Dong, Chairman of Sevnce Robotics. “Leveraging the strengths of Sevnce Robotics products and technical services, and combining with BASF’s material innovation capabilities, we aim to explore the integration of new materials and intelligent devices, focusing on lightweight and biomimetic design of robots.”