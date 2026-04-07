SUMCO shifts strategy from new fab to equipment upgrades

The revised plan marks a significant strategic shift. Instead of proceeding with the previously outlined construction of a new production facility, SUMCO will now prioritise upgrading manufacturing equipment at its existing plants. The move is intended to strengthen the company’s ability to meet increasingly demanding technical requirements for leading-edge semiconductors.

As a result of the change in scope, the maximum subsidy tied to the plan has been reduced from an initial JPY 75 billion (EUR 406.8 million) to JPY 19.3 billion (EUR 104.7 million). Despite the lower funding level, the core objective remains unchanged: securing a stable domestic supply of 300mm silicon wafers for advanced semiconductor production.

SUMCO cited structural changes in the semiconductor market as a key factor behind the decision. While demand for PCs and smartphones has stabilised, the company highlighted a rapid increase in demand driven by generative AI applications. At the same time, requirements for next-generation nodes – 2nm and beyond – are becoming more stringent, intensifying technological competition.

Against this backdrop, SUMCO has decided that allocating resources to enhance existing production capabilities offers a more economically rational and competitive approach than expanding capacity through new construction.

The company plans to focus its investments on upgrading facilities, including its operations in Imari City, Saga Prefecture, to support leading-edge wafer production. Meanwhile, previously considered expansion projects – such as a new plant in Yoshinogari – will remain under review, with decisions deferred until market conditions provide clearer signals.