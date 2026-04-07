Matter partners with Iontra to boost AI-led battery intelligence

Indian electric mobility company Matter and US-based Iontra have announced a partnership to integrate Iontra’s battery intelligence and adaptive charging technology as one of the core layers of Matter’s AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform, according to a media release

This agreement builds on Matter’s safety and control systems delivered through its Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform, including AERA. With the addition of adaptive, health-aware intelligence, Matter is now advancing battery systems beyond predefined software logic toward AI-defined energy behaviour.

By embedding Iontra’s intelligence at the edge, Matter enables faster and safer charging without hardware changes, improves reliability under demanding Indian operating conditions, and reduces lifetime ownership costs through healthier, longer-lasting batteries, while laying the foundation for long-term AI-governed energy control, the media release said.

“Our SDV architecture established a strong foundation for battery safety and performance,” said Kumar Prasad Tellikepalli, Founder and Group CTO, Matter. “Integrating Iontra’s sensing and adaptive charging capabilities allows energy systems to sense their true condition, adapt in real time, and evolve across the vehicle lifecycle, marking the transition from software-defined control to AI-defined energy behaviour.”

“Electric mobility will not be defined by electrification alone, it will be defined by intelligence. Matter’s software-defined platforms already deliver industry-leading safety and control,” said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, Matter. “By integrating adaptive battery intelligence as a core layer of our AIDV architecture, we are advancing a first-of-its-kind initiative from India towards AI-governed energy systems in mobility.”