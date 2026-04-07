Intel joins Musk-led Terafab project

The Terafab project involves plans to build two advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities at a large-scale site in Austin, Texas. According to earlier statements from Musk, one facility is intended to support chips for automotive and humanoid robotics applications, while the other will focus on AI data centre infrastructure, including potential space-based systems, as reported by Reuters.

Intel said its role in the project will centre on its capabilities in chip design, fabrication and advanced packaging. In a statement published on LinkedIn, the company said its technologies would support Terafab's goal of reaching production capacity equivalent to 1 TW of compute annually for AI and robotics applications.

The announcement follows recent developments involving SpaceX and xAI. Reuters previously reported that SpaceX had merged with xAI, consolidating Musk’s space and artificial intelligence activities.